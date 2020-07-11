Showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and into the start of your Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A round of showers came through some of our Southwestern counties this afternoon. Those have since moved on producing some hail and strong winds just north of Indianapolis. Here in Michiana temperatures will fall to near 60 by morning but overnight we have the threat for some showers and thunderstorms to move through. The best chance to see some thunderstorms will be in our Southwestern Counties again, but we will watch the time frame of midnight to 6 am for some thunderstorm activity.

You may awake to some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, these are possible through the early part of the day. There is also a chance for pop up showers or a rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be right around 80 degrees for highs. Things clear out after that with temperatures rising through the middle 80s for the first half of the week with lots of sunshine. Wednesday evening looks to be your next chance for some scattered thunderstorms. We do heat up again by the end of the week with temperatures in the low 90s heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight. No severe storms are expected but a stronger storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures fall near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Showers and Storms possible in the morning with a few isolated pop up showers or rumbles of thunder in the early afternoon. High of 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be clearing leaving us clear overnight. Low of 60.

MONDAY: Sunshine takes over again with lower humidity as we remain dry through the start of the week. High of 82.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 85

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.