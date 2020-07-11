Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and into the start of your Sunday

After midnight a chance to see showers and thunderstorms is likely across michiana. These showers will likely stick with us through the first half of Sunday.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A round of showers came through some of our Southwestern counties this afternoon. Those have since moved on producing some hail and strong winds just north of Indianapolis. Here in Michiana temperatures will fall to near 60 by morning but overnight we have the threat for some showers and thunderstorms to move through. The best chance to see some thunderstorms will be in our Southwestern Counties again, but we will watch the time frame of midnight to 6 am for some thunderstorm activity.

You may awake to some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, these are possible through the early part of the day. There is also a chance for pop up showers or a rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be right around 80 degrees for highs. Things clear out after that with temperatures rising through the middle 80s for the first half of the week with lots of sunshine. Wednesday evening looks to be your next chance for some scattered thunderstorms. We do heat up again by the end of the week with temperatures in the low 90s heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight. No severe storms are expected but a stronger storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures fall near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Showers and Storms possible in the morning with a few isolated pop up showers or rumbles of thunder in the early afternoon. High of 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be clearing leaving us clear overnight. Low of 60.

MONDAY: Sunshine takes over again with lower humidity as we remain dry through the start of the week. High of 82.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 85

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Drier for most of the weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
DRIER AIR MOVING IN... Most of us, but not all, got a decent amount of rain over the past 4 days. But drier air is moving in for most of the next few days. It will be less muggy on Saturday, then even more comfortable by late Sunday. We still have a possibility to get a shower or thundershower from Saturday evening into early Sunday. The best chance for that is in our southern and southwestern areas...the exact places that did not get much rain recently. So hopefully this system can help. It will take longer than originally thought, but the heat will slowly build back into Michiana by later next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT

News

Showers and thunderstorms Friday lead to much less humid conditions

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking on/off showers and thunderstorms Friday. Looking at a mainly dry weekend ahead.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Kimberly Newman 7-10-2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
Becoming much less humid into the weekend.

First Alert Weather

Chances for some much needed rain

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHANGES COMING... We will be less hot on Friday and then less humid over the weekend. That means it will be a bit more comfortable over the next few days. That's the first change. The second change are some "chances" to get some much needed rain. Our first chance is with a cool front coming out of Iowa. The timing of the front could turn out bad for rain...meaning that today's activity could fall apart before it gets here overnight, with Friday's activity developing to the east of us. But I'm still hopeful because other computer models show us getting a lot of rain...so we'll see. We do also have a chance for a shower or thundershower from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Heat returns as we head through next week...

News

Final day of this summer heat wave

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking isolated thunderstorms late Thursday with high temperatures in the 90s. Very humid before Friday's cold front swings through.

First Alert Weather

One more day of the heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE NEED FOR RAIN... I know some areas have gotten a shower or thundershower the past couple of afternoons, but most of us need more. While I'm confident that most areas get at least "some" rain through Friday and the weekend, I am not confident that we get enough. But, let's hope so! Either way, the heat will back off a bit for the weekend and Monday. Then it now appears that we'll see the heat and humidity return by the middle of next week. One computer model yesterday was showing a cool-down, but it has reversed course, so I'm going "all in" on the heat again...

News

Heat index near 100 degrees Wednesday in Michiana

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking a few isolated showers Wednesday afternoon before heavier rain arrives Thursday evening into Friday.

First Alert Weather

WNDU First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman 7-8-2020

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
TODAY: Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from 2-7pm. Not everyone will see rainfall, but everyone WILL feel more humid. A sticky afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. TONIGHT: Mainly dry with clear skies. Lows in the middle 70s with very little relief from the heat. TOMORROW: The most humid day of this heat wave! Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Feeling like 100 degrees with evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity leads into a good soaker on Friday. Finally cooling down this weekend.