Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Higher temperatures are a normal part of summer, and in the next week, those temperatures will soar into the 80′s.

That means we need to protect our pets and keep them safe when hot weather hits.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined Zach Horner by Zoom to tell us about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be prepared to help pets stay cool and hydrated.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also shoot him an email, at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

