Notre Dame football schedule loses USC, Stanford games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football won’t be taking on its biggest rival in the 2020 season.

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that they, too, will be going to a conference-only schedule, similar to what the Big Ten announced on Thursday.

The announcement means that Notre Dame will not be playing USC or Stanford this season.

Notre Dame was scheduled to play Stanford at home on Oct. 10.

The Irish were expected to finish the season against at USC on Nov. 28.

The last time Notre Dame and USC didn’t play each other was in 1945.

Notre Dame now only has nine games on its schedule following today’s announcement and the cancellation of the Wisconsin game at Lambeau.

