Michigan City man arrested after rash of sexual assaults and home invasions

Michigan City, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been arrested in connection to a string of home invasions and sexual assaults.

The Michigan City Police Department responded to three calls within a 2-hour period on Thursday July 9th, of a suspect entering homes and sexually assaulting victims.

The first was reported around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. A 911 call referenced someone screaming for help in the area of the 100 Block of West Ripley Street. The victim reported that the suspect carried her to an area, held her down, and forcefully removed her pants and undergarments. The incident was witnessed by neighbors in the area that heard the victim’s screams for help. The attempted rape was thwarted by a neighbor who came outside and yelled, causing the suspect to run from the area.

Later that day at 1:44 a.m., another 911 caller reported that a man had broken into her residence and attempted to sexually assault her. Officers arrived and were met by two female victims who stated that they were awakened by knocking at their front door. They did not answer the door and shortly thereafter, the man entered their residence through a window. The suspect attempted to sexually assault the victims, but they were able to fight back and force the subject out of the house where he ran from the area.

Around 2:14 a.m., a 911 call from a resident near the 1300 Block of Kentucky Street reported that a man had broken into their residence and attempted to sexually assault two juveniles. Officers arrived and learned that a subject had gained entry into the residence through a window. The man then attempted to sexually assault two juvenile females. The suspect was scared off when the grandparents were woken up.

Based on the description given by all victims/witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Demarcus Cortez Williams. Officers had previously dealt with Williams earlier in the evening on an unrelated call.

Williams was taken into custody in the 1200 Block of Tennessee Street by members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) and Detective Bureau.

Williams is facing five criminal charges to include attempted rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and resisting law enforcement. Williams is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond and will have his initial court appearance in La Porte County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 14th, at 8:30 a.m.

Additional criminal charges against Williams are anticipated within the coming days

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.