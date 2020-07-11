Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-FEDERAL-EXECUTION

US appeals to proceed with 1st federal execution in 17 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that would halt the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The halt was ordered after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend. They actually oppose the execution and say they wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf. The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. A federal judge had ordered that Daniel Lee’s execution must not move forward as scheduled on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his daughter and her 8-year-old daughter.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-INDIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL

Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds. Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH

4 children die when semi slams into car on Indiana highway

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A state police spokesman says a passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle. The drive was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. The children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old. The driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children.sure

ABORTION-INDIANA

Judge strikes down Indiana abortion complications report law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Indiana law that would have required reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young came two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. He ruled that the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

MISSING TEEN-INDIANA

Man charged in death of Indiana teen last seen in 1986

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986. The Fayette County sheriff’s department identified the man as Shawn McClung. Denise Pflum was a high school senior. She disappeared in 1986 after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night. The sheriff's department says McClung admits that he killed Pflum. McClung pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday. Pflum's family thanked investigators after the arrest.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIANA ATTACK

Woman charged in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Barry Grooms says 66-year-old Christi Bennett, of Scottsburg, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday. She was released on $500 cash bond within a couple of hours. Prosecutors have charged her with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident. The confrontation happened near a courthouse in Bloomington on Monday.

POLICE SHOOTING-JEFFERSONVILLE

Indiana trooper cleared in fatal shooting after traffic stop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says an Indiana State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a southern Indiana man during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop. Twenty-seven-year-old Malcolm Williams, 27, died early April 29 after being shot by Trooper Clay Boley in Jeffersonville. The News and Tribune reports Boley said he returned fire after Williams shot first, and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday that evidence supports the trooper’s account. Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over. Mull says that while Boley talked to Williams, the suspect pulled a handgun out of the glove box and fired at the trooper, who returned fire.

GUN PERMITS

Gun permit applications rise after Indiana erases fee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1. State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year. About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits. Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state’s online system. First Sgt. Ron Galaviz says people need to be patient.