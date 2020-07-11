Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUNCIE SCHOOLS

Muncie Schools set 2 days for in-person enrollment

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Muncie Community Schools have set aside two days for parents who want to enroll their children in person. Each of the district’s school buildings will be open for class registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Thursday. The Star Press in Muncie reports that parents can choose to register students to attend school in person this fall or to take classes remotely using the district’s virtual learning program. About 2,100 students have been registered to attend school in person this fall, while 178 have signed up for virtual learning. The district’s fall 2019 enrollment was 4,863.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana officials report 793 new confirmed virus cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indiana are reporting 793 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. The newly confirmed cases bring the state’s total to more than 51,000. Indiana’s State Department of Health also says Saturday that 2,563 Indiana residents have died from complications due to the virus. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. More than 558,000 COVID-19 virus tests have been reported to the health department.

WELFARE OFFICES

Indiana welfare offices reopen to foot traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases either online or by phone. Division of Family Resources staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public. The agency is encouraging all visitors to wear masks.

FEDERAL EXECUTION

Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has filed an emergency motion with an appeals court seeking to immediately overturn a lower court’s ruling that has halted the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The motion was filed Saturday with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The inmate, Daniel Lee, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter. A federal judge put the execution on hold because of concerns from the family of the victims about the coronavirus pandemic.

ELDORADO RESORTS-CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Eldorado must sell 3 Indiana casinos as part of Caesars deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment. The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno, Nevada-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states. Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos. An Eldorado executive said the casinos in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.

UKELELE PICKS

Crown Point company one of largest ukulele pick makers in US

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Crown Point man who started playing guitar and drums at a young age runs one of the country’s largest ukulele pick manufacturing businesses. John Mick founded Mick’s Picks in 2009 after he noticed that ukulele picks were difficult to obtain. Mick told the Times of Northwest Indiana that his company manufactured more than 600,000 picks, which were distributed to about 380 guitar and music stores across the country. Most are manufactured in a shop outside his Crown Point home. The picks are bagged for distribution by developmentally disabled workers at TradeWinds in Hobart. They’re then sold through nearly 230 Guitar Center stores, about 150 privately owned music stores and online across the world.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-INDIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL

Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds. Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.