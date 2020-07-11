Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

WELFARE OFFICES

Indiana welfare offices reopen to foot traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases either online or by phone. Division of Family Resources staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public. The agency is encouraging all visitors to wear masks.

ELDORADO RESORTS-CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Eldorado must sell 3 Indiana casinos as part of Caesars deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment. The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno, Nevada-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states. Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos. An Eldorado executive said the casinos in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.

UKELELE PICKS

Crown Point company one of largest ukulele pick makers in US

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Crown Point man who started playing guitar and drums at a young age runs one of the country’s largest ukulele pick manufacturing businesses. John Mick founded Mick’s Picks in 2009 after he noticed that ukulele picks were difficult to obtain. Mick told the Times of Northwest Indiana that his company manufactured more than 600,000 picks, which were distributed to about 380 guitar and music stores across the country. Most are manufactured in a shop outside his Crown Point home. The picks are bagged for distribution by developmentally disabled workers at TradeWinds in Hobart. They’re then sold through nearly 230 Guitar Center stores, about 150 privately owned music stores and online across the world.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

AP-US-FEDERAL-EXECUTION

US appeals to proceed with 1st federal execution in 17 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that would halt the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The halt was ordered after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend. They actually oppose the execution and say they wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf. The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. A federal judge had ordered that Daniel Lee’s execution must not move forward as scheduled on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his daughter and her 8-year-old daughter.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-INDIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL

Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds. Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH

4 children die when semi slams into car on Indiana highway

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A state police spokesman says a passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle. The drive was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. The children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old. The driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children.sure

ABORTION-INDIANA

Judge strikes down Indiana abortion complications report law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Indiana law that would have required reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young came two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. He ruled that the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.