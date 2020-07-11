Advertisement

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases

At least 2,563 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 51,079 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,563 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 51,079 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(Indiana State Department of Health)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 793 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,563 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 51,079 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,106 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,539 cases and 59 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 616 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 575 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 544 cases and 9 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 484 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 104 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 73 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan City man arrested after rash of sexual assaults and home invasions

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Michigan City man has been arrested in connection to a string of home invasions and sexual assaults.

News

Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

Updated: 2 hours ago
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined Zach Horner by Zoom to tell us about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be prepared to help pets stay cool and hydrated.

News

Community leaders in South Bend call on mayor to address homelessness

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Community leaders in South Bend call on mayor to address homelessness

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football schedule loses USC, Stanford games

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Pac-12 announced on Friday that they, too, will be going to a conference-only schedule, similar to what the Big Ten announced on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Demolition begins at old Bruno’s Pizza restaurant

Updated: 16 hours ago
The iconic restaurant that’s served thousands of Michiana families closed last year and never reopened after its beloved owner, Bruno Cataldo, died.

News

Goshen closes splash pads and indoor rental facilities due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 17 hours ago
This comes after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.

News

Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
So goes the local legend in and around Rolling Prairie where George Oudhuis has come to Jenny Rae’s Restaurant every Friday for the past 12 years to pick up a pie.

News

Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

Updated: 17 hours ago
George used to pick up the pie for his mother Eleanor who quit baking after heart surgery, but he kept coming after she passed away in 2008, giving the pie away in a random act of kindness.

News

South Bend Cubs host ‘Movie Night’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a Movie Night, welcoming families to watch 'A League of Their Own' on the big screen.

News

South Bend Cubs host ‘Movie Night’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 17 hours ago
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a Movie Night, welcoming families to watch 'A League of Their Own' on the big screen.