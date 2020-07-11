Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 793 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,563 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 51,079 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,106 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,539 cases and 59 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 616 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 575 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 544 cases and 9 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 484 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 104 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 73 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

