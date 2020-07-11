Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that would halt the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The halt was ordered after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend. They actually oppose the execution and say they wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf. The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. A federal judge had ordered that Daniel Lee’s execution must not move forward as scheduled on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter. By Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long and Andrew DeMillo. CORRECTS: This story was first published on July 10, 2020. It was updated on July 11, 2020, to correct in the summary that the victims in the case were a gun dealer, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter, and not a gun dealer, his daughter and her 8-year-old daughter. SENT: 1,035 words.

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump’s administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That’s the only method authorized for federal executions. By Michael Tarm. SENT: 841 words.

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Crown Point man who started playing guitar and drums at a young age runs one of the country’s largest ukulele pick manufacturing businesses. John Mick founded Mick’s Picks in 2009 after he noticed that ukulele picks were difficult to obtain. Mick told the Times of Northwest Indiana that his company manufactured more than 600,000 picks, which were distributed to about 380 guitar and music stores across the country. Most are manufactured in a shop outside his Crown Point home. The picks are bagged for distribution by developmentally disabled workers at TradeWinds in Hobart. They’re then sold through nearly 230 Guitar Center stores, about 150 privately owned music stores and online across the world. SENT: 272 words.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Gavin Whitacre, a 6-year-old student at Eastern Elementary School in Howard County, had an idea to start a lemonade stand to make a little money to put into his savings account. But then he heard about Taylor Godfrey, the 18-year-old Western High School graduate who was seriously injured in a car crash in May and has been fighting for her life ever since. After that, Gavin still wanted to start a lemonade stand. But instead of keeping the money for himself, he decided he wanted to give it all to Taylor. And on a recent day, that’s just what he did. By Carson Gerber, Kokomo Tribune. An AP Member Exchange. SENT: 813 words.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sharrona Moore makes a promise every year: to donate half of what her garden grows. But it’s not really her garden, it’s the community’s garden. Moore is the founder and main steward of the Lawrence Community Garden. And much of the produce she grows on its seven acres goes to food pantries and meal services for senior citizens. Some is sold at a local farmers market and a stand at the site. Many in the neighborhood — an area known as a food desert — rely on the Far Eastside garden for fresh fruits and vegetables, Moore said. This year, however, she won’t have as much. By Sarah Bowman, Indianapolis Star. An AP Member Exchange. SENT: 1,606 words.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA: Health officials in Indiana are reporting 793 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

— WELFARE OFFICES: The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service.

— ELDORADO RESORTS-CAESARS ENTERTAINENT: Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — IndyCar has welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season. Will Power posted the fastest practice time to open the first day of the Rev Group Grand Prix doubleheader at Road America in Wisconsin. Power, a member of Team Penske, finished the 14-turn road course in jhis Chevy in just over 1 minute, 46 seconds and topped 136 mph. He was followed in order by Jack Harvey, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay. Qualifying and the race are later in the afternoon. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 343 words.

SPARTA, Ky. — Just five drivers have combined to win the first nine Cup races at Kentucky Speedway, which speaks to their mastery of the 1.5-mile oval. Sunday’s 400-mile race will be run in the daytime for just the second time, and how well drivers adjust on the fly without practice or qualifying will determine whether the winner’s club expands or remains the same. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 600 words and file photos by 3 p.m.

