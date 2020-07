Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

Saturday, Jul. 11 1:30 PM LGBTQ+ advocacy groups host car caravan in Indianapolis - LGBTQ+ advocacy groups across the state host car caravan to speak out against the Indianapolis Archdiocese's recently announced policy to exclude and expel trans students from 60+ Catholic schools in Indiana.

Location: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, 1400 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: https://www.dignityusa.org/, https://twitter.com/DignityUSA

Contacts: Sam Varie, samvarie@gmail.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetugrUjyA82t93cBUSxzRoygq9tAtzylzvd-AncuiT9fTqGA/viewform

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series continues in Nashville, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series continues with El Monstero at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Brad Paisley at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Jon Pardi at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience concludes tomorrow with Nelly, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;

Monday, Jul. 13 12:30 PM Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture hosts 2020 Corn and Soybean Outlook webinar

Weblinks: http://www.purdue.edu, https://twitter.com/LifeAtPurdue

Contacts: Maureen Manier, Purdue University, mmanier@purdue.edu, 1 765 494 8415

Monday, Jul. 13 Federal govt resumes capital punishment after nearly 20 years - Execution scheduled for Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group who murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. After robbing and shooting the victims, he weighed the bodies down with rocks and threw them into the Illinois bayou. He was found guilty of a number of offenses in 1999, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and was sentenced to death. The execution represents the first by the federal govt in nearly 20 years, after the Department of Justice announced in July 2019 that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) was adopting an addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol to replace the previously-used three-drug procedure with pentobarbital, which is used in 14 states and has been cleared as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Originally scheduled for December 2019, the execution (one of five announced by the DoJ in July 2019) was stayed by a district court's preliminary injunction, but that was vacated by a court of appeals

Location: U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Terre Haute, IN

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: DoJ press, 1 202 514 2007