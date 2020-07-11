Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that would halt the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The halt was ordered after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend. They actually oppose the execution and say they wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf. The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. A federal judge had ordered that Daniel Lee’s execution must not move forward as scheduled on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his daughter and her 8-year-old daughter.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds. Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A state police spokesman says a passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle. The drive was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. The children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old. The driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children.sure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Indiana law that would have required reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young came two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. He ruled that the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.