Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Muncie Community Schools have set aside two days for parents who want to enroll their children in person. Each of the district’s school buildings will be open for class registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Thursday. The Star Press in Muncie reports that parents can choose to register students to attend school in person this fall or to take classes remotely using the district’s virtual learning program. About 2,100 students have been registered to attend school in person this fall, while 178 have signed up for virtual learning. The district’s fall 2019 enrollment was 4,863.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indiana are reporting 793 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. The newly confirmed cases bring the state’s total to more than 51,000. Indiana’s State Department of Health also says Saturday that 2,563 Indiana residents have died from complications due to the virus. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. More than 558,000 COVID-19 virus tests have been reported to the health department.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases either online or by phone. Division of Family Resources staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public. The agency is encouraging all visitors to wear masks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has filed an emergency motion with an appeals court seeking to immediately overturn a lower court’s ruling that has halted the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The motion was filed Saturday with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The inmate, Daniel Lee, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter. A federal judge put the execution on hold because of concerns from the family of the victims about the coronavirus pandemic.