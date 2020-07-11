Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases either online or by phone. Division of Family Resources staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public. The agency is encouraging all visitors to wear masks.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment. The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno, Nevada-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states. Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos. An Eldorado executive said the casinos in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Crown Point man who started playing guitar and drums at a young age runs one of the country’s largest ukulele pick manufacturing businesses. John Mick founded Mick’s Picks in 2009 after he noticed that ukulele picks were difficult to obtain. Mick told the Times of Northwest Indiana that his company manufactured more than 600,000 picks, which were distributed to about 380 guitar and music stores across the country. Most are manufactured in a shop outside his Crown Point home. The picks are bagged for distribution by developmentally disabled workers at TradeWinds in Hobart. They’re then sold through nearly 230 Guitar Center stores, about 150 privately owned music stores and online across the world.

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.