Advertisement

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Early Friday, users of the apps reported crashes when they tried to open them up. Facebook attributed the problem, which was quickly fixed, to a bug in its software development kit, or SDK, a tool developers use to integrate their apps with Facebook.

The integration allows people to use their Facebook credentials to log in to apps for dating, music or anything else. Google, Apple and other companies also offer SDKs to developers.

It also allows the app developers to send data from their app to Facebook, which tracks and measures what people do on the apps. The data is useful both for the app developers and Facebook, which uses sophisticated systems to measure how people respond to ads, how they use its service and how much time they spend on it.

In March, the video calling service Zoom was sued in California for sharing user data with Facebook using its SDK, a practice it now says it has stopped.

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May. The company said in a statement Friday that a “code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK.”

The crashes Friday happened even if users were not logged in to the apps using Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football schedule loses USC, Stanford games

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pac-12 announced on Friday that they, too, will be going to a conference-only schedule, similar to what the Big Ten announced on Thursday.

News

Demolition begins at old Bruno’s Pizza restaurant

Updated: 2 hours ago
The iconic restaurant that’s served thousands of Michiana families closed last year and never reopened after its beloved owner, Bruno Cataldo, died.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Latest News

News

Goshen closes splash pads and indoor rental facilities due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
This comes after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.

News

Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
So goes the local legend in and around Rolling Prairie where George Oudhuis has come to Jenny Rae’s Restaurant every Friday for the past 12 years to pick up a pie.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 3 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

News

Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
George used to pick up the pie for his mother Eleanor who quit baking after heart surgery, but he kept coming after she passed away in 2008, giving the pie away in a random act of kindness.

National Politics

‘A slap in the face:’ Goya faces boycott over Trump praise

Updated: 4 hours ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

News

South Bend Cubs host ‘Movie Night’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a Movie Night, welcoming families to watch 'A League of Their Own' on the big screen.