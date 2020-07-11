Advertisement

Drive-by parade celebrates 17-year-old recovering from brain surgery

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A drive-by parade in Elkhart County was put together for a 17-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery.

Fire trucks, bikes and everything in between came out to support Zain Pixley Saturday afternoon at his home.

Pixley had surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor back in May.

While recovering from his surgery, he hasn’t been able to leave home other than for physical therapy.

Because of this, friends and family came out to show their support of him in a safe way.

His aunt is one of the people who helped organize Saturday‘s event, and says the support that Pixley has received throughout his journey has been great.

“Today, we just got a bunch of people together to kind of show support saying that he’s not alone, and we’re all backing him, and just showing that everybody cares,” Pixley’s aunt Maria Kettering said.

“I’m thankful for everybody that has came out here to support him and lift his spirits. He’s been through a lot, him and his mom,” family member Cheri Kauffman said.

Those who participated in the parade also collected money to give to Pixley and his mom as a way to show their support.

