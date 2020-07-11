Advertisement

Demolition begins at old Bruno’s Pizza restaurant

The iconic restaurant that’s served thousands of Michiana families closed last year and never reopened after its beloved owner, Bruno Cataldo, died.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It appears demolition has begun at the old Bruno’s Pizza restaurant on Prairie Ave. in South Bend.

However, as you may know, Bruno’s Pizza still operates at several other locations throughout the area.

