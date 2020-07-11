Advertisement

1 man seriously injured in early morning LaPorte County crash

One man was airlifted to an area hospital early Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEWEY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - One man was airlifted to an area hospital early Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of US 421 and CR 1800 South just before 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a gray 2003 BMW on the southbound shoulder of US 421.

The initial investigation shows the car was traveling south on US 421, drove into the northbound lane, then back into the southbound lane, off the roadway and into a ditch before coming to a stop.

The driver was the lone occupant of the car.

The driver, a 36-year-old male from Wheatfield, Ind., was airlifted to an area hospital with an upper body injury.

Excessive speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

Alcohol and toxicology results are pending.

