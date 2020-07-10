Winamac High School adjusts graduation ceremony plans

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - School officials are making adjustments to Friday’s Winamac High School graduation ceremony after an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to our newsgathering partners at WKVI, guests are now being asked to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating on the football field.

The graduates will sit in the home bleachers.

School officials have decided to stick with their original plan to allow only four guests per graduate.

The graduation ceremony takes place at the football field Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

The Class of 2020 will have a parade through Winamac starting around 7:45 p.m., following the ceremony.

