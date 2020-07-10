Advertisement

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIAMI (AP) - President Donald Trump is postponing his planned rally Saturday in New Hampshire citing a tropical storm threatening parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells reporters traveling with the president Friday to Florida that the event - slated to be held in an aircraft hangar in Portsmouth - will be delayed by a week or two. She cited the threat of Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to bring rain to the region.

The event was to mark Trump’s first political rally in three weeks, after his return to his signature campaign events from a coronavirus-induced hiatus was overshadowed by an embarrassing display of empty seats and questions about the campaign’s ability to attract people to large events in a pandemic.

