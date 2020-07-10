Suspect in shooting case in jail on $100,000 bond

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is in jail on a $100,000 bond after he was charged of shooting a man after the victim was lured to a house in Goshen earlier this year.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Edward Liggins, 45, was taken into custody and booked July 1 into the Elkhart County Jail, nearly three months after he was charged.

Police say Liggins pistol-whipped and shot a man Feb. 5 at a house in the 400 block of River Avenue.

The victim and his girlfriend went with another man to the house believing they would help move a dresser. But at the front door, the man went inside and slammed it on the victim’s face. That’s when Liggins allegedly came out another door pointing pistols at the victim.

The charges were filed in April in Elkhart County Superior Court 1, along with a warrant. Liggins was booked into the jail July 1.

