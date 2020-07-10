Advertisement

South Bend Schools shares reopening plan for upcoming school year

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Thursday, the South Bend Community School Corporation laid out a reopening plan for this upcoming school year during a virtual town hall.

South Bend Schools start on August 12.

“Not only did we send out a survey, but parents emailed and students emailed. We got some really wonderful feedback ranging everywhere from not to open, to open, to how to open,” said Superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation Dr. Todd Cummings.

Students will be able to learn in person or remotely.

“And we are going to have virtual options per building. Now we still have to work out who is enrolling and when the enrollment time is, but we are going to have virtual options for our parents and students,” Cummings said.

If students learn from home, the corporation will provide ongoing services.

“We are still committed to making sure our students have food, social means they need, as well as having wireless internet,” Cummings said.

School districts in St. Joe County are pretty much following the same guidelines when it comes to safety.

If you opt for in-person instruction, you have to have a mask.

You must wear a mask when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained, including in hallways and on the bus.

A student must be fever free for 72 hours.

Daily self-screenings are also required

Lunches will also be adjusted to maximize open space

“And we added the town hall tonight to begin getting community feedback on the boards new strategic plan. We also want to continue hearing from our students, parents and stakeholders...their ideas, questions and concerns,” Cummings said.

The next town hall is July 23 and it will be in Spanish.

The plan will be discussed at a school board meeting next week, and hopefully approved in August.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

