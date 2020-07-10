South Bend Cubs host ‘Movie Night’ at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The baseball season might be cancelled but tonight, Four Winds Field will be packed with fans!

The South Bend Cubs are hosting a Movie Night, welcoming families to watch 'A League of Their Own' on the big screen.

Concession stands will be open and there will even be a fireworks show after the movie!

The event will follow CDC guidelines. Masks are not required, but they are encouraged.

South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart says he’s excited to see fans fill the seats at the ballpark.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the box office for just 10 bucks!

