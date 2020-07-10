Showers and thunderstorms Friday lead to much less humid conditions

TODAY:

On/off thunderstorms for your Friday. Heavy showers this morning helped to remedy drought conditions. Mostly cloudy skies with falling dew points and a much less humid setting this afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the low 80s. Most rainfall ends by 7pm.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 60s. A bit of relief from the heat. Mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Sunny, dry, pleasant!! Open the windows and give the AC a break. Highs reach the middle 80s with low levels of humidity. A typical July day.

