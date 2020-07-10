Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday is pie day.

So goes the local legend in and around Rolling Prairie where George Oudhuis has come to Jenny Rae’s Restaurant every Friday for the past 12 years to pick up a pie.

“She always felt like I was about the only person who could make a pie as good as she could,” said restaurateur Jennifer Corbett. " And blueberry was her favorite.”

George used to pick up the pie for his mother, Eleanor, who quit baking after heart surgery, but he kept coming after she passed away in 2008, giving the pie away in a random act of kindness.

“I wanted to pass the pie out to people who touched my life, inspired me, who might have been down on their luck, whatever. I’ve given them to people who I didn’t even know,” George told 16 News Now.

Each pie comes complete with a card featuring Eleanor’s picture.

“This is what she would do, she’s not here to do it, so somebody has to pick up the ball and run.”

Today’s strawberry rhubarb went to a family dealing with the loss of a loved one.

“So this pie represents not only George’s friendship, but the beauty of his mom and her generosity and this pie, although it is delicious to eat it is magical because of the meaning behind it,” said pie recipient Sue Kaiser.

The first mom’s pie was handed out in February of 2008. Today marked the 644th mom’s pie to be passed out.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.