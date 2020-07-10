Pulaski Park reopens with new features
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pulaski Park in South Bend now has a new look.
A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the renovated park will take place Friday at 2 p.m.
The park's new features include ADA accessible paths and playground, a new paved parking lot, a splash feature, an irrigated soccer field, and more.
The $1 million dollar project was funded through the My SB Parks & Trails project.
There will be games and music for kids at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Physical distancing and masks are encouraged.