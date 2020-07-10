Advertisement

One transported to hospital after moped crash in Elkhart

Police lights
Police lights
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man has been transported to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle with his moped in Elkhart.

The moped driver was traveling east around the corner of a building on SR 120.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling west around the same building, but on the opposite corner.

The moped driver collided with the Ford head-on when they came to the same corner of the building.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance after complaining of pain in his hip and leg.

The accident is still under investigation.

