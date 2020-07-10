New traffic signals to be installed in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that new traffic signals will be installed throughout St. Joseph County starting July 13.

Each of the 37 intersections getting these new traffic signals should take one day to install.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces installation of new traffic signals in various locations throughout St. Joseph County beginning Monday, July 13.

37 intersections will be getting new traffic signals, and each intersection should take one day. A majority of the impacted intersections are along State Road 23 and State Road 933, with a few on State Road 331, U.S. 6, U.S. 31 and U.S. 20 as well.

During installation, lane closures will be needed and flaggers will direct traffic. The schedule is weather dependent but is projected to be completed in early September, 2020.

The current standard when modernizing traffic signals includes a flashing yellow arrow, and there are already traffic signals like this in the St. Joseph County area.

About Flashing Yellow Arrow Traffic Signals

The flashing yellow arrow signals allow left-turning traffic to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic and pedestrians and turn when a suitable gap is available. This type of signal improves intersection efficiency by using cross-traffic gaps to allow more left turns.

When waiting in a dedicated left-turn lane, traffic may first see a flashing yellow arrow, depending upon signal phasing. Should there not be suitable gaps in oncoming through traffic and sensors detect cars waiting to turn left, the flashing yellow arrow could change to a steady green arrow. This would stop oncoming traffic, allowing a protected left turn for drivers. The graphic below details how traffic should utilize the new signals.

National research has shown the flashing yellow signal is more intuitive for drivers, results in fewer crashes, and moves traffic more efficiently at intersections. These signals are being used successfully across Indiana, and nationwide.

Learn more about these traffic signals on our website.

