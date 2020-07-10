Advertisement

Michigan reports 15* more coronavirus deaths, 612 new cases

There have been at least 6,039 coronavirus deaths and 68,295 cases throughout the state.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 15* more coronavirus deaths and 612 new cases on Friday.

*The deaths announced Friday include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,039 coronavirus deaths and 68,295 cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 446 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 297 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases.

Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 1,046 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 6 deaths and 182 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 376 confirmed and probable cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

