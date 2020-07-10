Advertisement

Michiana Crime Stoppers asks for help finding missing man

Kenneth VanHulle
Kenneth VanHulle(Michiana Crime Stoppers)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding Kenneth VanHulle, who was last seen in South Bend in 2008.

From Michiana Crime Stoppers:

Kenneth VanHulle was last seen on April 17, 2008 at his Scott Street residence in South Bend. He told family he had planned to travel to Alaska, but his family hasn't heard from him in over 12 years.

There was a possible sighting of Kenneth near Anchorage, Alaska in 2009, but authorities have not been able to locate Kenneth.

At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'8", weighed 150 pounds, had brown eyes and brown and gray hair. Kenneth would be 67-years-old.

Any information, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

**While we encourage tips, they may not qualify for a reward in this case**

