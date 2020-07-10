LaPorte executive order to require face coverings in retail buildings

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody has issued an executive order requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings in retail buildings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order takes effect on Sunday and will run through August 7.

Face coverings will be required in enclosed spaces, unless you have a medical exemption.

In spaces where a face covering would prevent the delivery of goods or services, such as a restaurant, face coverings will not be required as long as a six-foot distance is maintained.

Retailers will also be required to provide hand sanitizer at entrances and near high-touch surfaces.

