LaPorte executive order to require face coverings in retail buildings

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody has issued an executive order requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings in retail buildings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order takes effect on Sunday and will run through August 7.

Face coverings will be required in enclosed spaces, unless you have a medical exemption.

In spaces where a face covering would prevent the delivery of goods or services, such as a restaurant, face coverings will not be required as long as a six-foot distance is maintained.

Retailers will also be required to provide hand sanitizer at entrances and near high-touch surfaces.

