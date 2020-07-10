Advertisement

Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases

At least 2,555 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 50,300 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,555 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 50,300 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(IN.gov)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 748 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,555 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 50,300 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,051 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,470 cases and 58 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 605 cases and 27 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 570 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 530 cases and 8 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 482 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 98 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 73 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

Updated: moments ago
|
By TOM DAVIES and CASEY SMITH Associated Press
Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

News

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump is postponing his planned rally Saturday in New Hampshire citing a tropical storm threatening parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

News

Pulaski Park reopens with new features

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Pulaski Park in South Bend reopened Friday with new features.

News

Michigan governor toughens mask mandate; businesses must deny service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

Latest News

News

Michiana Crime Stoppers asks for help finding missing man

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michiana Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding Kenneth VanHulle, who was last seen in South Bend in 2008.

News

Suspect in shooting case in jail on $100,000 bond

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Warsaw man is in jail on a $100,000 bond after he was charged of shooting a man after the victim was lured to a house in Goshen earlier this year.

News

Winamac High School adjusts graduation ceremony plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
School officials are making adjustments to Friday’s Winamac High School graduation ceremony after an uptick in coronavirus cases.

News

Showers and thunderstorms Friday lead to much less humid conditions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking on/off showers and thunderstorms Friday. Looking at a mainly dry weekend ahead.

News

South Bend Schools shares reopening plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
South Bend Schools releases reopening plan

News

One transported to hospital after moped crash in Elkhart

Updated: 15 hours ago
One man has been transported to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle with his moped in Elkhart.