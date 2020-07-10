Indiana reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 748 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,555 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 50,300 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,051 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,470 cases and 58 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 605 cases and 27 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 570 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 530 cases and 8 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 482 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 98 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 73 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

