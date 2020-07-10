Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

TOP STORY:

ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection was scuttled Friday as he lost the Republican nomination following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed in mail-in voting by state convention delegates after a campaign among party activists that centered on whether the allegations against Hill left him vulnerable to defeat in the November election. Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates were eliminated in earlier rounds. By Tom Davies and Casey Smith. SENT: 550 words, photos. Will be updated.

AROUND THE STATE:

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for a construction zone on Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana, state police said. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle and he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. SENT: 200 words.

MISSING TEEN-INDIANA

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986, authorities said Thursday. Denise Pflum, an 18-year-old high school senior, disappeared after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night. SENT: 300 words. Moved late Thursday.

SPORTS:

CAR--INDYCAR-ROAD AMERICA PREVIEW

IndyCar drivers will race in front of spectators for the first time in this pandemic-delayed season as they compete in the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at Road America in Plymouth, Wisconsin. They’ll all be chasing Scott Dixon, who won each of the first two IndyCar events this year in front of no fans. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus. A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career, and it was followed three days later by a negative test. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 700 words, photos.

___

