Indiana GOP ousts attorney general after groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates.

The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds.

Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)