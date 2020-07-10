Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 8:30 AM Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County meeting

Weblinks: https://www.icclos.com/, https://twitter.com/icclos

Contacts: Pam James, pam.james@icclos.com

Friday, Jul. 10 11:30 AM Indiana Gov. Holcomb attends Southwest Indiana Chamber event - Southwest Indiana Chamber hosts 'Lunch with the Governor' event, with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb highlighting upcoming state projects and plans for the next year

Location: Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust St, Evansville, IN

Weblinks: https://swinchamber.com, https://twitter.com/SWINChamber, #swinlunchwiththegovernor

Contacts: Chanda Ramsey, CRamsey@swinchamber.com

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Bloomington City Council work session

Weblinks: https://bloomington.in.gov/, https://twitter.com/citybloomington

Contacts: Bloomington City Council, council@bloomington.in.gov, 1 812 349 3409

Friday, Jul. 10 12:30 PM Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett visits 31st Annual Ice Cream Social Benefit for Second Helpings

Location: Victory Field, 501 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.indy.gov/Pages/Home.aspx, https://twitter.com/indymayorjoe

Contacts: Mark Bode, Indianapolis Mayor's Office, mark.bode@indy.gov, 1 317 327 4287

Friday, Jul. 10 - Saturday, Jul. 18 Dana Mecum's 33rd Original Spring Classic collector-car auction opens - Dana Mecum's 33rd Original Spring Classic collector-car auction opens, with an estimated 2,500 American muscle cars, classic, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, Resto Mods, and more plus 20,000 pieces of Road Art to cross the auction block

Location: Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.mecum.com/, https://twitter.com/mecum

Contacts: David Morton, Mecum Auctions, DMorton@mecum.com, 1 317 225 6016

Friday, Jul. 10 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series launches in Tennessee, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series launches with Brad Paisley at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Jon Pardi at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience allows attendees access to their own private tailgating zones next to their cars, with guests able to bring chairs, food and drinks to personalize their experience. Others performing headline sets at all three venues over the course of the weekend include El Monstero, Nelly, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jul. 10 Steel Dynamics: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.steeldynamics.com/index.php?menu_id=3, https://twitter.com/Dynamicsltd

Contacts: Marlene Owen, Steel Dynamics Investor Relations, investor@steeldynamics.com, 1 260 969 3500

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series continues in Nashville, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series continues with El Monstero at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Brad Paisley at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Jon Pardi at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience concludes tomorrow with Nelly, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;