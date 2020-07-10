Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Indiana law that would have required reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young came two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. He ruled that the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986. The Fayette County sheriff’s department identified the man as Shawn McClung. Denise Pflum was a high school senior. She disappeared in 1986 after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night. The sheriff's department says McClung admits that he killed Pflum. McClung pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday. Pflum's family thanked investigators after the arrest.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Barry Grooms says 66-year-old Christi Bennett, of Scottsburg, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday. She was released on $500 cash bond within a couple of hours. Prosecutors have charged her with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident. The confrontation happened near a courthouse in Bloomington on Monday.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says an Indiana State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a southern Indiana man during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop. Twenty-seven-year-old Malcolm Williams, 27, died early April 29 after being shot by Trooper Clay Boley in Jeffersonville. The News and Tribune reports Boley said he returned fire after Williams shot first, and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday that evidence supports the trooper’s account. Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over. Mull says that while Boley talked to Williams, the suspect pulled a handgun out of the glove box and fired at the trooper, who returned fire.