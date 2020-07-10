Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans have scuttled Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid for reelection following a monthlong suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita prevailed Friday in mail-in voting by state convention delegates. The state Republican chairman said Rokita defeated Hill with 52% of the vote in a third round of voting after two lesser-known candidates finished last in previous rounds. Rokita said he entered the race because Hill had a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities” marring his time as state government’s top lawyer.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A state police spokesman says a passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle. The drive was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. The children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old. The driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children.sure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Indiana law that would have required reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young came two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. He ruled that the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986. The Fayette County sheriff’s department identified the man as Shawn McClung. Denise Pflum was a high school senior. She disappeared in 1986 after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night. The sheriff's department says McClung admits that he killed Pflum. McClung pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday. Pflum's family thanked investigators after the arrest.