Goshen closes splash pads and indoor rental facilities due to coronavirus concerns

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Goshen is closing splash pads and indoor rental facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

This comes after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.

Walnut Park Splash Pad and Rieth Park splash pad will close as of 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

The newly constructed Rotary Splash Pad, located at Pringle Park, will not open for the time being.

Goshen’s numerous indoor rental facilities will be closed for gatherings beginning Friday.

Open-air pavilions remain open.

The city of Goshen recommends gatherings of 50 people or less.

