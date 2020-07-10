Advertisement

Goshen closes splash pads and indoor rental facilities due to coronavirus concerns

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -Goshen is closing splash pads and indoor rental facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

This comes after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.

Walnut Park Splash Pad and Rieth Park splash pad will close as of 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

The newly constructed Rotary Splash Pad, located at Pringle Park, will not open for the time being.

Goshen’s numerous indoor rental facilities will be closed for gatherings beginning Friday.

Open-air pavilions remain open.

The city of Goshen recommends gatherings of 50 people or less.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
So goes the local legend in and around Rolling Prairie where George Oudhuis has come to Jenny Rae’s Restaurant every Friday for the past 12 years to pick up a pie.

News

Rolling Prairie man gives away a pie every Friday for 12 years

Updated: 58 minutes ago
George used to pick up the pie for his mother Eleanor who quit baking after heart surgery, but he kept coming after she passed away in 2008, giving the pie away in a random act of kindness.

News

South Bend Cubs host ‘Movie Night’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a Movie Night, welcoming families to watch 'A League of Their Own' on the big screen.

News

South Bend Cubs host ‘Movie Night’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a Movie Night, welcoming families to watch 'A League of Their Own' on the big screen.

Latest News

Michigan

Rep. Upton holds teletown hall on Coronavirus and older Michiganders

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan U.S Rep. Fred Upton held a teletown hall focused on the coronavirus and older Michiganders on Friday.

News

Rep. Upton holds teletown hall on Coronavirus and older Michiganders

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan U.S Rep. Fred Upton held a teletown hall focused on the coronavirus and older Michiganders on Friday.

News

“Not a puppy mill” but breeders in LaGrange look to expand

Updated: 1 hours ago
A dog breeder in LaGrange County is looking to expand their business, but some residents who live nearby are trying to put that plan on pause.

News

Health officials mediate concerns of visiting hospital during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Health officials mediate concerns related to visiting the hospital during the pandemic.

News

Drier for most of the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
DRIER AIR MOVING IN... Most of us, but not all, got a decent amount of rain over the past 4 days. But drier air is moving in for most of the next few days. It will be less muggy on Saturday, then even more comfortable by late Sunday. We still have a possibility to get a shower or thundershower from Saturday evening into early Sunday. The best chance for that is in our southern and southwestern areas...the exact places that did not get much rain recently. So hopefully this system can help. It will take longer than originally thought, but the heat will slowly build back into Michiana by later next week...

Making A Difference

Former Benton Harbor commissioner plans Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Black students face a much different experience in school than their white counterparts, and it's important to talk about these differences in the fight for racial equality. This mural will be a reminder for Benton Harbor High School’s predominantly black student body that their lives matter.