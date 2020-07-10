Drier for most of the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRIER AIR MOVING IN... Most of us, but not all, got a decent amount of rain over the past 4 days. But drier air is moving in for most of the next few days. It will be less muggy on Saturday, then even more comfortable by late Sunday. We still have a possibility to get a shower or thundershower from Saturday evening into early Sunday. The best chance for that is in our southern and southwestern areas...the exact places that did not get much rain recently. So hopefully this system can help. It will take longer than originally thought, but the heat will slowly build back into Michiana by later next week...

Tonight: Clearing and not as muggy. Low: 68, Wind: NW 8-16

Saturday: Sunshine early, then a chance for a shower or thundershower by evening. High: 84, Wind: NW 7-14

Saturday night: Shower or t’shower possible, especially in southern areas. Low: 65

Sunday: Maybe a t’shower in some areas early, then becoming sunnier and even less humid. High: 77

