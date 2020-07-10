Dieter Ruszkowski ran his heart out for the Riley Wildcats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dieter Ruszkowski never stopped running, and he developed that compete as a runner at Riley High School.

“Just every day we would go out and you keep egging on your teammates,” Ruszkowski said. “It would start from the bottom and go all the way to the top. The Riley cross country energy was amazing because no matter how fast or slow you were, you guys were teammates and you pushed each other to the best you could be."

Ruszkowski believes he is not only the best runner he could be, but the best person he could be after his growth at Riley.

“I definitely became stronger mentally and physically,” Ruszkowski said. “Going into freshman year, I had no strategy. I had no idea what to do. I just moved my legs and hopes for the best. As I grew, I became more strategic. I planned everything out more and more. I became more focused. It’s just a great feeling knowing how much I grew in the last four years.”

Ruszkowski will continue to show that growth at the next level. He didn’t know he wanted to run in college but after getting the chance to keep running at Jacksonville University, Ruszkowski knew he couldn’t pass on the opportunity.

“There was something about Jacksonville,” Ruszkowski said. “The moment the coach and I started talking something clicked. As I did more and more research, I just fell in love with it and the way they do things.”

And Ruszkowski wants to accomplish big things at Jacksonville.

“Oh, definitely being an All-American runner,” Ruszkowski said. “That’s all you can dream for as a runner. It doesn’t matter what division but it’s definitely going to be hard to do but I know if I put my heart and soul to it, I know I can do it.”

