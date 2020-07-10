Benton Harbor residents plan Black Lives Matter street mural

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The residents of Benton Harbor are planning a Black Lives Matter street mural, announced Thursday night.

According to a press release, the mural will be on Colfax in front of Benton Harbor High School.

The committee is seeking donations of paint, brushes, and other materials.

From the press release:

The mural will take place in on Colfax in front of Benton Harbor High School. The committee is seeking donations of paint and paint brushes and materials. Anyone seeking to donate or have any questions can contact Trenton Bowens 269-861-2861.

“The mural will remind children of Benton Harbor and Students of Benton Harbor that they do matter.” Trenton Bowens

The Black Lives Matter Street Mural will be the first in Berrien County. Currently through out America many states have implemented Black Lives Matter Murals.

The painting will take place within coming weeks. Residents can follow the event page via Facebook at Benton Harbor Black Lives Matter Mural. Anyone seeking to donate or have any questions can contact Trenton Bowens 269-861-2861.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.