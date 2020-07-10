1 injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend.

Police responded to shots fired in the 1500 block of College Street on Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found one person shot in the back. That person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the incident is related to another location just blocks away.

"South Bend police were notified by ShotSpotter near Brookfield. Officers arrived and discovered two scenes on Brookfield and College. At this time, one person is injured in the incident. Investigators are speaking to those at the scene on Brookfield and on College," explained Lt. Kyle Dombrowski.

At this time, no one has been arrested, and investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident.

