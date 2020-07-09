Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Barry Grooms says 66-year-old Christi Bennett, of Scottsburg, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

She was released on $500 cash bond within a couple of hours.

Authorities expect prosecutors to file formal charges later.

The confrontation happened near a courthouse in Bloomington on Monday.

