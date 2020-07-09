Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes in pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed bills that would have allowed for delayed tax payments. She cites the harm to local budgets across Michigan and says one measure related to property taxes is “blatantly” unconstitutional.

The legislation, vetoed Wednesday, had won overwhelmingly legislative approval. The Democratic governor’s administration has approved some tax delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. She says the business-backed bills to further delay sales, use and income tax payments were “commendable” but would “push many local budgets over the precipice into fiscal crisis.”

7/9/2020 12:02:10 AM (GMT -4:00)

