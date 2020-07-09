Advertisement

Warsaw Community Schools announces reopening plans for upcoming school year

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Community Schools are set to start on-time and in-person come August 18, with an eLearning option available to students.

As the start of the school year quickly approaches, WCS has put together plans for both elementary and secondary schools.

Students will have the option of either in-person instruction or eLearning, but the curriculum for each plan will not be identical.

“I like having the option on that, instead of forcing everybody into the same mold. Because some kids are going to be okay with going back to school, some people aren’t going to be, you know. Especially the kids with health issues and things like that. If they were forced to go back into the school, that could be very bad,” WCS parent Ana Beck said.

A few key points highlighted in the reopening plan are that teachers will receive training specific to COVID-19, and hand washing breaks will be implemented during the day.

It’s important to note that, on a day-to-day basis, students can’t switch back and forth between in-person and eLearning.

“She actually enjoyed last year at the end of the school year when she was able to do it at her time, her pace and not be pushed and pressured. She was able to learn things easier, and if she didn’t understand it, I was there to explain it to her,” Beck said.

Those who opt to enroll in eLearning will not have the option of participating in things like sports or clubs.

Once a student is registered for a specific type of instruction, changes will only be made based on health concerns or in between 9-week sessions.

“I think as long as she is able to stick with the online, she will. She seems to like that better. She’s more of an introverted kind of person. She has a small group of friends. And she says the high school is just too crowded trying to get around and things, so she really just likes the idea of being at home,” Beck said.

When it comes to reopening, one of the most frequently asked questions is related to students wearing masks.

Warsaw Community Schools will be requiring masks on the bus, in the school clinic and where space is limited.

Otherwise, masks are only strongly recommended by the schools.

For links to the Warsaw Community Schools full reopening plans, click here for the elementary school plan and here for the secondary school plan.

