Walorski releases statement on Joe Kernan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski released a statement Wednesday night after reports of former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

From the office of Rep. Walorski:

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement on reports former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease:

“Dean and I were saddened to learn of former Gov. Joe Kernan’s illness. Hoosiers are grateful for his decades of exemplary service to his country and community as a Navy flight officer, prisoner of war, longtime mayor of South Bend, and lieutenant governor and governor of Indiana. We will all keep him and his family in our prayers in these difficult days.”

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

