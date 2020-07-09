Advertisement

St. Joe County 4-H Fair goes virtual

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County 4-H Fair is turning to technology to bring the event to life.

“We had better results than we thought and we didn’t know what to expect when asking kids to try something new,” said Rachel Rawls, County Extension Director. “We’ve been using a website called fairentry.com.”

Fair officials asked for video and photo submissions of participants showing livestock and displaying their projects.”It was definitely a new perspective and really fun,” said Patrice Serianni, the 4-H 2020 Ambassador. “It was great to be able to have the virtual option to engage younger 4H members and engage with the community.”

First year participant, Kogan Conklin, said he enjoyed it.

“I thought I’d be in the barn and walking the animals, instead I was taking pictures,” Conklin said. “The pig was pretty hard.”

” It’s nice we still had a fair,” said Jared Flora, a five-year participant. “I would have loved to have had it in person but as long as the 4-H side is put on, it will always be the 4-H fair no matter what.”

