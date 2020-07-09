Special meeting held to discuss South Bend Police Discipline Matrix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Board of Public Safety held a special meeting to discuss the proposed discipline matrix for the South Bend Police Department on Thursday.

It isn’t policy yet, the special meeting was about moving that plan for a vote.

“This is a good balance between being fair to our officers while making sure we’re following through on what the community expects, Mayor James Mueller says

The Board of Public Safety will send the South Bend Police Discipline Matrix for a vote at their July 15 meeting.

“It does feel like we’re getting to the right place because now we’re starting to hear that, hearing from both sides that some are saying ‘oh it’s still too lenient’ but there are others that are saying it’s gotten too strict and so maybe we’ve found the right balance here,” Mayor Mueller says.

Some are still critical of the plan. One community member commenting on a section of the matrix.

“You have a third violation it’s a 2 day unpaid suspension but if you commit that, say a fourth offense or another offense after five prior years, you’re back to a written reprimand. It looks like you’re going backward instead of forward.”

The board president seeing the plan as a positive to streamline disciplining officers.

“It could help us as an aiding tool or a guiding force in the administering of due process,” Board of Public Safety President John Collins said.

Now we await the likely vote on July 15 to see if the discipline plan for South Bend Police becomes official policy.

