Sand Soccer Camp coming to Outpost Sports

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you're looking for something fun for the kids to do this summer, how about Sand Soccer Camp?

The camp will take place next week at Outpost Sports in Mishawaka.

The camp is for ages 8-14, and all skill levels are welcome.

Throughout the week, kids will learn coordination, balance, strength and play games.

Safety guidelines will be in place to protect against the coronavirus, and sprinklers will be out to keep the kids cool.

"This is a great way of just coming out and challenging themselves and doing something different without shoes, shin guards," said James Ortega, owner & founder of Futboleros. "Very lightweight, they just wear socks, or our sand socks. And it's going to be very easy for them just to slide right into the season."

The camp costs $130 per student, which includes a shirt and soccer ball.

To register, call (310) 770-8033 or click here .

