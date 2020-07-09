Advertisement

Purdue requiring coronavirus testing

Andrew Hancock/Purdue University
Andrew Hancock/Purdue University (WNDU)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue University will require all students to be tested for coronavirus before the fall semester.

Students have to provide a negative test before moving into dorms and attending classes.

A mask is also required on campus and there will be reduced class sizes.

The university is also offering an online option for students who don't want to return to campus.

Classes start Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Consulting firm finds SBPD should clarify use of force policy, mayor stresses officer compensation to implement recommendations

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The City of South Bend releases a 57-page report completed by a consulting firm that analyzed the policies and procedures of the South Bend Police Department.

Michigan

Cattle truck overturns in northern MI

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A busy stretch of highway in northern Michigan was closed for about nine hours today after a truck carrying livestock overturned.

Indiana

Walorski releases statement on Joe Kernan

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski released a statement Wednesday night after reports of former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Michigan

MDOT studies impact of three-lane road on US-12

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
MDOT cuts down US-12 between New Buffalo and the Indiana state line from four lanes to three. They'll study the impacts to decide whether to make the lane reduction permanent.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported 10 more coronavirus deaths and 610 new cases on Wednesday.

Our Town

Local artist needs help saving South Bend Art Wall

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local artist needs your help to Save the South Bend Art Wall after receiving a notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.

Indiana

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

News

US 12 Lane Change tested in Berrien County

Updated: 3 hours ago
In order to test how well a three lane road would work here between New Buffalo and the border of state of Indiana, the Michigan Department of Transportation took out a lane on US-12, but not everybody's on board.

Crime

Prosecutor’s Office asking for public’s help with investigation of car running into protesters

Updated: 3 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the Mishawaka Police investigation into the person who drove an SUV through a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.