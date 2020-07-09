Purdue requiring coronavirus testing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue University will require all students to be tested for coronavirus before the fall semester.

Students have to provide a negative test before moving into dorms and attending classes.

A mask is also required on campus and there will be reduced class sizes.

The university is also offering an online option for students who don't want to return to campus.

Classes start Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.