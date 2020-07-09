Officials investigating reports of sexual assault at Indiana Dunes
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Officials are investigating reports of a sexual assault at the Indiana Dunes National Park on the Fourth of July.
The National Park Service is leading the investigation and says there is no threat to the public.
No information has been released on what day or where the incident took place.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you both on air and online.
